HeadsUp: WY 131 between Lander, Sinks Canyon remains closed to thru traffic

(Fremont County, WY) – WY 131, “Between Lander and Sinks Canyon State Park,” remains closed to thru traffic for November 27, according to WYDOT.

The road remains open for local traffic.

WYDOT defines local traffic as when “a road may be closed to through-traffic but commuters and local residents may be permitted to travel. In these cases, WYDOT will issue a “Local Traffic Permitted” restriction. When this is in effect, local residents and commuters are permitted to travel within the designated area without a WYDOT Authorized Travel authorization code.”

For more information on travel impacts in our area, click here.