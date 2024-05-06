County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – May 6, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Napier, Sandy, 59, Riverton, Probation Violation, Available Narrative: “Sandy Napier, 59 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a two day hold for Probation & Parole”

Juvenile, 17, Kinnear, MUI, Assault, Available Narrative: RP advised an employee was assaulted; “Officers located a 17 yoa boy from Kinnear nearby and arrested him for MUI with a BAC of .151 and Assault for having attempted to punch an employee of the involved business”

Baur, Alison, 31, Hudson, Possession of Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: RP advised of a car that was repossessed that they “did not have permission to repossess;” “A report was taken and in the course of their investigation officers arrested Alison Baur, 31 yoa from Hudson for possession of Methamphetamine liquid”

Yelllowfox, Blaine, 35, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Possession of Marijuana, Blaine Yellowfox, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out on the sidewalk; “35 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication and in a search incident to his arrest was found to be in possession of a small quantity of marijuana and he was also charged with that offense”

Friday, Chauncey, 57, Ethete, Interference with Emergency Call, Available Narrative: RP advised of disorderly subject who kept on calling 911; “Chauncey Friday, 57 yoa from Ethete was arrested for making numerous 911 calls when no emergency existed and then continuing to do so even after he had been warned and told to stop”

Sittingeagle, Talisa, 25, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects arguing; “The argument was over when officers arrived but one of those involved, Talisa Sittingeagle, 25 yoa from Riverton told officers she had a warrant and wanted to be arrested. After checking her claim Ms. Sittingeagle was arrested on a Fremont County warrant for Failure to Appear”

Friday, Marshall, 51, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: “Officer on patrol observed Marshall Friday, 51 yoa from Ethete sitting in front of a No Trespassing sign and, after investigating further, arrested him for Public Intoxication”

Juvenile, 17, Thermopolis, Hot Springs County Warrants, Available Narrative: “A 17 yoa boy from Thermopolis was arrested on a Hot Springs County warrant for Probation Revocation for Aggravated Assault. He was also listed as a runaway”

Stinnette, Trey, 39, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: “While investigating an unrelated matter the officer found that there was a Riverton Municipal warrant for Trey Stinnette, 39 yoa from Riverton and he was arrested”

Juvenile, 17, Kinnear, MUI, Criminal Entry, Available Narrative: RP advised of disorderly subjects and third party report of an assault; “A 17 yoa Kinnear boy was arrested for MUI with a BAC of .07 and Criminal Entry. He was later released to NACPS”

Addison, Dawn, 45, St. Stephens, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject yelling for help; “Responding officers located two subjects and arrested Dawn Addison, 45 yoa from St Stephens and Joshua Headley, 33 yoa transient for Public Intoxication”

Headley, Joshua, 33, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: see above

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Assault: Blackfoot Ave., 1:48 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight; “A 15 yoa Riverton girl was cited for Assault and released to her father after it was determined she had hit and punched another 15 yoa Riverton girl”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 11:50 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised subjects coming into a room to steal items; “report pending”