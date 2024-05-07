Riverton Haunted History Tours are back! Monthly tours scheduled through September

(Riverton, WY) – If you have family, friends or guests in town for graduation, or if you have yet to take a trek through Riverton’s downtown with local ‘ghostorian’ Alma Law, here is your chance to do so, and learn about the town’s haunted history!

Riverton Haunted History Tours are now scheduled once a month, May through September, with the last public tour scheduled on the evening of the annual Riverton Fall Harvest Festival on September 28. The next tour is scheduled for Sunday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Alma Law has been a guest speaker on several podcasts and radio shows and has also presented his stories for the “Fremont Haunts” Discovery Speaker Series at the Riverton Museum. He also leads his haunted history tour on the evening of the museum’s popular Pumpkin Trail event, scheduled this year for Saturday, October 19.

Alma Law leads his tours (left and center) and tells spooky stories during his

‘Fremont Haunts’ at the Riverton Museum (right). (h/t Carol Harper)

“The tour is constantly flexing around stories I stir up and doors I’m able to get behind,” Alma said. “We explore the founding and developing of this town as well as the spooks and scares people have encountered. Sometimes my stories aren’t the most startling offered, as locals add their own insights and chills.”

Tours are $15 per person. Private group tours can be scheduled as well, with a limit of 15 per group. The tour lasts about 1.5 hours; it is recommended to wear comfortable walking shoes. Tours begin at 7:00 p.m. in the parking lot on East Main and N. 5th (next to 307 Financial).

For more information and to sign up for a tour, visit goriverton.com/almalaw or contact Alma Law via email at [email protected].