County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – May 7, 2024

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Welch, Treston, 18, Riverton, Criminal Entry, Simple Assault, MUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who entered a residence whom they had detained; “When officers arrived several area residents were outside holding Treston Welch, 18 yoa from Riverton down on the ground. After further investigation Mister Welch was charged with Criminal Entry for having entered a residence uninvited, Simple Assault for having tackled one of the residents and MUI for being under the influence alcohol while under age”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Tamarisk Drive, 8:53 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a toolbox stolen from their yard; “A Weather Guard aluminum tool box valued at $460 was reported missing – A report was taken”

Tobacco Problem: W Sunset Drive, 12:54 PM, Available Narrative: “Report pending but involvements show that a 16 yoa Riverton boy was cited for tobacco and a 17 yoa Riverton boy was cited for THC”

Fraud: Available Narrative: RP advised of losing $1000 in internet scam; “RP received a call from a fellow in Florida informing him he’d won a lottery and needed to provide his bank account and routing number which he did. Now money is being withdrawn from his account. Report taken – This is why folks are reminded to never give this type of information to anyone”