Coffee Time: Local musician Sean Francis fills us in on the ‘Harpoon, The Whale’ album release and Halloween party at the LAC this weekend

(Lander, WY) – On today’s episode of KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time, host Vince Tropea chatted with local musician Sean Francis about the album release and Halloween costume party for his band Harpoon, The Whale, happening Saturday night.

The party will be from 7-11 PM at the Lander Art Center, and while the event is free, there is a suggested donation of $5, and folks are encouraged by some merch.

A pop-punk band based out of Laramie, Harpoon recently finished the self-titled album after spending time recording in a studio run by Bill Stevenson, drummer for the legendary indie punk band The Descendents.

In addition to Harpoon, other performers for the night include Rob Weiman, Rob Joyce, Pigasus, Thomas Saffel, Pushroot and Eternal Reality, with Coffee Time host Vince Tropea filling in for the MC duties.

Tune in to the Coffee Time interview with Francis below to learn more about the event, what the production process was like for the album, and a little background on the many music projects he is involved with.





