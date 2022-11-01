PHOTOS: 2022 Lander Main Street Trick Or Treat

Vince Tropea
Lander City Plumbing & Heating wins again for their very fitting group Mario costumes. h/t Vince Tropea photo

(Lander, WY) – Much like last year, the Lander Main Street trick or treat festivities for 2022 were extra warm and sunny, with a lot of candy beggars shedding costumes to cool down, but everyone enjoying some Halloween family fun all the same.

Hey, it’s hot in those T-Rex’s!

And speaking of T-Rex’s, the first person who correctly counts the number of T-Rex’s in these photos and comments on the Facebook post will win some stickers that can be picked up at the KOVE/KDLY station in Lander! The winner will be messaged on Facebook, and here’s a tip, there are T-Rex’s of many sizes and colors…

Enjoy some photos of all the family Halloween fun below!

