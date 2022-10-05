Coming to the Lander Library- The Greatest Mystery on Earth!

Please join us at the Fremont County Lander Library for a Night of Mystery on Friday October 28th, 2022 from 6:30 until 9pm

Guests will enjoy an evening of socializing, snacks and carnival-themed intrigue. Prizes to reward correct guesses. Come in costume and solve the who-dunnit!

To participate, please stop by the Main Desk at the Lander Library and sign up! Roles will be available for pickup a few weeks before the event.

Advertisement

This activity is offered to Library patrons free of charge. Contributions of refreshments appreciated and may be signed up for at the library.

Make your Halloween weekend plans now!

307-332-5194

451 N. 2nd Street Lander, WY