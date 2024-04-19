Garden Expo, soccer tourney, motocross, live music, the ’Chrissy Effect’…it’s a packed weekend in Fremont County!

It’s the weekend…what’s going on in your Fremont County community? The answer is: A whole lot! The annual Garden Expo is this weekend in Lander, a huge soccer tournament, the Rampage Rumble, is going on in Riverton, motocross races are happening out Paradise Valley way, there are some elk and turkey foundation benefit dinners…and the ‘Chrissy Effect’ will have weight lifters all pumped up!

Ongoing events include the CWC Student Art Exhibition, Wild Horse Tours, Veteran’s Coffeehouse in Lander, some music Jam Time at the Lander Art Center…spring and summer events and activities are gearing up, so take some time to find out what’s going on at your local museums (for those who came out to the Riverton Museum’s open house last weekend, thank you for your support!), your local library events, farmers market, and of course…shopping and supporting your local businesses!

Lots going on, so take a moment to see what’s happening in your neck o’ the woods this weekend in the 10! Might be a bit on the chilly side, so grab your jackets and some snacks, drive responsibly; remember, safety first…but most of all, have fun!

On Friday…

CWC’s Spring Band Showcase is tonight at 7 p.m. in the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Auditorium. Come hear some great music…admission is free! For more information, visit cwc.edu or visit CWC’s Facebook page.

The Riverton Library’s Book Sale is going on today from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the library’s Mezzanine, 1330 West Park Avenue. Tons of books! Buy them individually or by the bag for just $10! Proceeds support the Riverton Library, and we all know how important libraries are in our communities. For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page.

Here’s a “power hour” for you…Cash Bingo is going on tonight from 7:00-8:00 p.m. at the Riverton Senior Center, 303 East Lincoln. Just $10 per card. Everyone is welcome…feel free to bring a snack to share (no alcohol, pleasel). NOTE: I have to say, Riverton’s senior center is rockin’! I’ve never seen such a vibrant, active group of folks getting together for yoga, exercise, music, art, drawing, etc.…all kinds of activities and opportunities to socialize! Definitely not your stereotypical senior community! For more information cal 307-856-6332,. Or visit their Facebook page.

On Saturday…

Bring the family to the Riverton Kiwanis’ annual Books & Breakfast this morning from 8:00-10:00 a.m. in St. Margaret’s gym. A hearty pancake breakfast will be served up. It’s a fun morning with games, prizes…plus Infants, toddlers and children ages through 3rd grade get a free book! (while supplies last). Gently used books will also be available for kids of all ages. Meet special guest Molly of Denali!

Has it been a “taxing” month? Got paper and docs to shred? There is an AARP Shred-It! event today from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Riverton City Hall. 816 N. Federal Blvd. (next to Chopstix). Bring up to two (2) large boxes of docs for shredding…just drive up, you won’t even need to get out of your car! For more information, visit the AARP event page or visit 307 Shredding’s Facebook page.

Soccer enthusiasts…get ready to rrrrrumble! It’s the annual Riverton Rampage Rumble Soccer Tournament on Saturday and Sunday at Rein Park Soccer Complex near Willow Creek Elementary School (off West Monroe). This event is huge…teams and their families from all across the state will be in town, so be sure to show them some of that awesome Fremont County hospitality!

Shop local! If you’re in Riverton today, participating stores of the Riverton Downtowners will be having their $20 on the 20th event. For more information, visit RivertonDowntowners.org or their Facebook page. (Also…Alma Law is starting up his Riverton Haunted History Walking Tours tonight, so check out his page for more info!)

Pink, pink and more pink! The Chrissy Effect Pink Meet is today at Teton Athletic Club. There is a $35 registration fee (t-shirt included!); weigh-in is at 8:00 a.m. This is an awesome (weight-lifting) fundraiser for the Chrissy Effect Foundation, an organization that helps people and families with overwhelming medical expenses. For more information, visit the athletic club’s Facebook page, or for more information about the Chrissy Effect Foundation, visit their Facebook page.

This weekend is the season opener for the High Plains Motocross Association! Racing starts at 8:00 a.m. The track is at 43 Paradise Valley Road. Day pass is $5.00 per day per person. Food vendors on site, plus it’s just $20 to camp for the weekend! For more information visit the HPMA Facebook or the Fremont County Racing Association’s Facebook page. (FYI, they’ve posted a 2024 racing schedule).

Pack some healthy snacks to go this weekend! Bread, baked goods, cheese…the Riverton Saturday Farmers’ Market is from 9:00-11:00 in the Little Wind Building athte Fremont County Fairgrounds. For more information, check out the Fremont County Master Gardeners website at fcgarden.org or their Facebook group.

Are you a gardener or…got a green thumb? The Garden Expo is today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LVHS, 350 Baldwin Creek Rd. in Lander. This is a FREE family-friendly event focusing on gardening, backyard living and outdoor recreation. For more information, check out the Popo Agie Conservation District’s Facebook page or visit their website.

The Lander Opera Group’s MET Opera Live in HD will be Puccini’s La Rondine in the Lander Library’s Carnegie Room, 451 N.2nd Street. This is a live, real-time production directly from the MET in New York, so be in your seats at 10:55 a.m. Suggested donation is $10 for adults, $5 for students. For more information, email [email protected].

In Dubois…the Wind River KOA Campground is having a “Before Season Open House” today from 1:00-4:00 p.m. They’ll be showcasing some of their new gift shop items, and there’ll be samples of some of their new food products! The campground is located at 225 W Welty Street, Take the highway into town, turn south on Riverton Street at the Conoco station…then be on the lookout for the largest elk in the Rockies! For more information about the campground, call 307-455-2238 or visit koa.com/campgrounds/dubois.

There are two Dog Training Workshops going on this afternoon at the Fremont County Fairgrounds from 1:00-4:30 p.m. at the Little Wind Building area, put on by 307 Happy Dog. The first training session is on Puppy Basics; the second half of the training is about Basic Manners dog training. To sign up, call 307-272-9762; visit their website or Facebook page.

Tonight is the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s annual fundraising banquet at the Lander Community Center, 950 Buena Vista Dr. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. Games, live and silent auctions, and a delicious prime rib dinner! This is a pretty popular event, and tickets usually sell out, but it looks like you can still purchase some, so visit their website, or call Robert Laird 307-349-3335 or email: [email protected]. Find out more about the RMEF by visiting the Wyoming Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s Facebook page.

From elk to turkeys…the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Wyoming WITO Chapter is having their Cabin Fever Banquet is tonight in Dubois, in the Frontier Room at the Rustic Tavern, 119 E Rams Horn. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. There will be a DJ and dancing after the banquet! Tickets are $50 per person, $75 for couples (tables are sold out). For more information and tickets, click here or call 307-330-3118.

Looking for some live music this weekend? Wyoming singer-songwriter April June hits the stage tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Bar 10, 114 S. Broadway in Riverton. Come early and order some appetizers and drinks…ok, might as well just order some dinner! For more information, visit Bar 10’s Facebook page. (More about April June on her Facebook page…take a listen to her song “Wondering” on the Wyoming Singer-Songwrites Bandcamp page.)

