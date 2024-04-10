WhatsHappening: Bar 10/County 10 Trivia continues its ‘pursuit of trivia’ tonight at 7pm!

(Riverton, WY) – Bar 10/County 10 Trivia Night continues tonight!

The spring season is in full swing with host Vince Tropea at the same place (Bar 10, located at 114 S Broadway Ave.) and at the same time (7:00 PM) as season’s past, with some of the most trivial questions/knowledge you could imagine.

As always, Trivia Night is FREE.

Advertisement

We recommend folks to show up a bit early to claim a spot, and you can always call Bar 10 ahead of time at (307) 856-2337 to reserve a table.

Once you claim your spot, order some delicious food and drinks and wait for the host to announce when to come get your score cards, answer sheets and pens.

Here’s how Bar 10/County 10 Trivia Night works for folks who have never been.

First, your team needs to come up with a team name (the funnier the better, but we don’t judge). You can also play by yourself to prove you are the true trivia master.

Advertisement

After you come up with a name, write it down on the answer sheets and wait for the questions.

Right after the questions are asked, loud music plays while you and your team come up with an answer, which you then write on the answer sheet and bring to the host area.

And remember, DON’T SHOUT OUT YOUR ANSWER.

Advertisement

After all the main round questions are asked, folks are faced with a final Jeopardy style question, where you can wager some, none, or all of your points.

And don’t forget, funny wrong answers can win you prizes, just ask the team below who won a round of shots on the shots-ski!

(Your password for tonight, is “Porter’s What’s Grillin’ Photo Contest” When the host asks what the password is, write it down on an answer sheet with your team name before you turn it in, and you will get 5 bonus points.)

Advertisement