County 10 Podcast: The “Pink Meet” returns to honor Chrissy Alley

(Riverton, WY) – Logan Alley, Tera Alley and 3-year-old Sterling joined the County 10 Podcast this week to discuss the 2nd annual “Pink Meet” powerlifting competition happening at Teton Athletic Club.

The event serves as a memorial for Chrissy Alley and a fundraising event for the Chrissy Effect Foundation.

The full conversation can be heard in the player below, or by searching for the County 10 Podcast on all major podcast platforms.

Advertisement

If you’d like more information on the competition or to go support, follow the Teton Athletic Club here.

For more information on how to support the Chrissy Effect Foundation, click here.