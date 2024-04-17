More

    County 10 Podcast: The “Pink Meet” returns to honor Chrissy Alley

    Jerrad Anderson
    Jerrad Anderson
    Teton Athletic Club

    (Riverton, WY) – Logan Alley, Tera Alley and 3-year-old Sterling joined the County 10 Podcast this week to discuss the 2nd annual “Pink Meet” powerlifting competition happening at Teton Athletic Club.

    The event serves as a memorial for Chrissy Alley and a fundraising event for the Chrissy Effect Foundation.

    The full conversation can be heard in the player below, or by searching for the County 10 Podcast on all major podcast platforms.

    Advertisement

    If you’d like more information on the competition or to go support, follow the Teton Athletic Club here.

    For more information on how to support the Chrissy Effect Foundation, click here.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.