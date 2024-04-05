Wheatus, LOTRA Saddle Series finals, a craft fair, an auction, and climb inside an army tank this weekend in the 10!

Another weekend with wind and snow in the forecast….when will it end? We have fun things to do and see! The good thing is that most events are still being held indoors, except for the LOTRA Jackpot Saddle Series Finals… but it’s still a good idea to check with the venues and contact the organizers before heading out.

I can actually say I’ve been inside a tank…in fact, several military vehicles. I’ve been to USMC Family Days with my son, who was able to get me inside quite a few of the types of vehicles he worked on (he was Motor-T). Pretty cool! Not a lot of room in those humvees, though. So awesome that Fremont County has the National Museum of Military Vehicles to provide such cool experiences for the public to “step into history” and enjoy!

I know there are some events that required advance tickets or are sold out, so if there was a deadline, those events won’t be mentioned in the weekender, but I do know that the Rustler 500 is going on tonight, and if you’re attending Dancing with the Stars. WRTA will be available with SafeRides in the Lander area.

Whatever your plans are for this weekend, be safe, drive responsibly, and most of all….have fun!

On Friday…

Egads! LVHS’ interactive murder-mystery production of ‘The Westing Game’ is being performed tonight and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Lander Valley High School. Admission to this night of whodunnit is FREE (donations accepted). Sponsored by the LOR Foundation.

It’s a Cash Bingo Night tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the Riverton Senior Center, 303 East Lincoln Ave. $10 per card; bring a snack to share (no alcohol). More info, visit their Facebook page.

On Saturday…

Barrels, poles, goat tying, roping…today and Sunday is the LOTRA Finals Jackpot Saddle Series starting at 8:00 a.m. at the Lander Old Timers Rodeo Arena, 1663 Rodeo Drive. Visit the LOTRA Facebook page for more information, or their website at /lotra.org.

The Riverton Saturday Farmers Market is back this morning from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Little Wind River Building, Fremont County Fairgrounds. Want to be a vendor? Visit the Fremont County Master Gardeners Facebook page or their website at fcgarden.org.

There’s also a Craft Fair today from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 pm at the Holiday Inn, 900 East Sunset (Sunset & Federal) in Riverton. (I don’t have a whole lot of info about this one, but you can call 307-856-8100 or visit their Facebook page.)

There be a Westlake Auctioneersis’ consignment auction today starting at 9:30 a.m. in the Pavillion Rec Center 424 S. Main Street. Outdoor gear, household, gardening and camping items, tools, antiques, collectibles…lots of stuff, including several ATVs! For more information, visit Westlake’s website or Facebook page.

Step Inside History at The National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois! This weekend (and on Monday, too), the museum presents the M4A3E8 Sherman Tank Experience, where you can literally climb inside the tank, and yes, you can take photos! This is free with your regular museum admission (admission is free for veterans and active duty military). For more information, visit the NMMV Facebook page or website.

Got books? Need more? Get to the Friends of Riverton Library Book Sale today from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. up in the Mezzanine at the Riverton Branch Library. Lots and lots of books, plus CDs, DVDs, vinyl records….buy one or fill a bag for $10.00 and support your local library!

Hunters, anglers, or folks with an interest in both can attend the Hunting & Fishing Symposium today from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the CWC Intertribal Center in Riverton. Free lunch at 1:00 p.m.; there will be information tables and short talks by UW researchers, local biologists, and conservation experts on habitat conservation and cultural connections to hunting and fishing. Open to the public. For more information, visit the UW Biodiversity Facebook page.

In Dubois, FCSD #2 students will perform in the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of ‘Cinderella’ at Dubois High School, 700 N. 1st Street. There will be an early performance at 2:30 p.m. and another performance at 5:00 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults; $3 for students; kids under 5 are free! For more information, visit the FCSD2 Visual & Performing Arts Facebook page.

Also in Dubois tonight, there is a presentation and discussion “They Killed Them As They Needed” at 7:00 p.m. at the Bighorn Sheep Center, 10 Bighorn Lane. The presentation is on the Wiggins Fork Bison Jump Complex Project, an on-the-ground research project by CWC’s Professor Emeritus Todd Guenther and his research team on what hunting was like in the area 1,200 years ago. The event is free; please RSVP at 307.455.3429 or e-mail [email protected].

Here’s an awesome chance to see Wheatus as they make a stop in Riverton on their Dirtbags Across America Tour, tonight at Bar 10! (Maybe you remember their hit single “Teenage Dirtbag”?) Tickets are $20. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, call 307-856-BEER (2337). For more information, visit the Wheatus website or Facebook page.

Don’t see your event in the weekender? Get them up on the County 10 event calendar! Just click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark (you only have to do that once)…and then enter all of your info, plus you can even upload a flyer or poster! Posts are shareable on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.