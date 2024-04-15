Central Wyoming College unveils 43rd Student Art Exhibition

(Riverton, WY) — Central Wyoming College is proud to announce the 43rd Student Art Exhibition, showcasing the diverse talents of its students. The reception where attendees can mingle with the artists and celebrate their achievements is set for Thursday, April 18, 6-7 p.m. at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center. With categories including Best of Show and the People’s Choice Award, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The exhibition features artwork across 13 categories, including drawing, painting, ceramics, glass, and digital photography. Attendees will have the chance to explore a wide range of mediums and styles, reflecting the creativity and innovation fostered at Central Wyoming College.

Nita Kehoe, who has dedicated 24 years to the college, expressed enthusiasm for the exhibition, highlighting the unique creativity of each new cohort of students.

“Every year is different because the students are different,” says Kehoe. “There’s a lot of experimentation this year, with photos printed on various materials and striking bronze sculptures.”

Central Wyoming College boasts the unique distinction of housing the state’s only foundry, offering students unparalleled opportunities to explore sculpting.

Nita Kehoe, Professor of Art, explains the meticulous process involved, from crafting wax sculptures to the final bronze casting, highlighting the dedication and craftsmanship of the students.

“Crafting wax sculptures to final bronze casting is a journey of dedication and craftsmanship, one that truly embodies the essence of artistic expression,” Kehoe says.

President Brad Tyndall looks forward to the exhibition, acknowledging its importance in highlighting the artistic achievements of the college community.

“I’m inspired by the talent and dedication of our students,” Tyndall says. “This event celebrates their achievements and highlights the importance of creativity and innovation in our community. I’m honored to select my favorite piece for the Presidential Award and anticipate the lasting impact of art on our campus and beyond.”



Central Wyoming College encourages enrollment in its art classes, offering instruction in various mediums.

The Art Center provides a supportive and inspiring environment for students to explore their creativity and develop their artistic skills. Whether interested in drawing, painting, ceramics, photography, or other mediums, there are classes available to suit every interest and skill level.

For more information about art classes and to explore the full range of offerings, click here.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the creativity and innovation of Central Wyoming College’s talented students. For more information, click here.

What: Central Wyoming College’s 43rd Annual Student Art Exhibition

Where: Central Wyoming College Robert A. Peck Arts Center, 2660 Peck Avenue, Riverton

When: Reception and Awards ceremony: Thursday, April 18, 6-7 p.m.

Exhibition through Wednesday, May 1