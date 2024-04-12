Whatshappening: Riverton Rampage Rumble Soccer tournament is back on April 20-21st!

(Riverton, WY) The Riverton Youth Soccer Association is hosting it’s 4th Annual Rampage Rumble Soccer Tournament on April 20-21st! Stop by Rein park to watch teams from across the state battle it out on the field. Schedules can be found here.

Last year, this tournament brought over 80 teams from across the state with more than 800 players and well over 1,000 people to Riverton. Spectators are welcome to come enjoy the games, food trucks, and excitement!

The tournament will also feature the electrifying Shootout Night! Teams will take over the RHS turf to compete in a penalty kick contest to see which team will be called the champions!

Restaurants, hotels, and many businesses profited from the influx of people brought in by this tournament. The event boasts the ultimate example of what our community can do when we come together to support our town, our sports, and our youth.

Thank you to our Tournament Sponsors: