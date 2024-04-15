Plan a Perfect Family Day at the FREE Garden Expo!

Looking for a fun, educational, and budget-friendly outing for the whole family? The Garden Expo has you covered! This fantastic event is packed with activities that both kids and adults will love. Join the fun, Saturday, April 20th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lander Valley High School, 350 Baldwin Creek Road.

Outdoor Adventures Await:

Meet the Animals: Little ones will adore getting up close and personal with friendly barnyard animals at the petting zoo.

Indoor Learning & Discovery:

Meet the Experts: The trade show brings together vendors that are offering anything from items for sale, to services, to advice.

The Best Part? It’s Completely FREE!

The Garden Expo is a wonderful way to connect with nature, support local businesses, and create lasting family memories. Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 20th, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lander Valley High School and get ready for a day filled with fun!

Visit www.popoagie.org for the workshop schedule.

Brought to you by: Popo Agie Conservation District and UW Extension

Special thanks to the Garden Expo sponsors