WhatsHappening: Riverton Kiwanis’ annual ‘Books and Breakfast’ set for April 20

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton’s local Kiwanis club will be hosting the 16th annual family event “Books and Breakfast” Saturday, April 20th from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. at St. Margaret’s Gym, 220 N. 7th East. The popular event provides a free new book for each child who attends, infant through 3rd grade, while supplies last. There will also be a number of gently used books available for free to kids of all ages.

A free hot breakfast will be served to all attendees which includes eggs, pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee and milk. The event will include games and prizes provided by both Central Wyoming College’s education students and Riverton Kiwanis. Various family-focused groups will also be on hand to share information and resources about their programs and organizations.

This year’s special guest will be the PBS Kids character Molly of Denali.

Advertisement

“This has become an eagerly anticipated event for parents and kids alike,” said Books and Breakfast Chairman Tom Axthelm. “It’s one of the biggest projects our service organization puts on each year and really speaks to the mission of Kiwanis serving the children in our community.”

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Riverton Kiwanis meets every Thursday at noon at the Riverton Country Club.