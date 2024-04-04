AARP Wyoming to host shred event in Riverton on April 20

(Riverton, WY) — AARP Wyoming will host a free paper shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon at the parking lot of Riverton’s City Hall on April 20. City Hall is located at 816 North Federal Boulevard in Riverton.



The event is free to all, regardless of age or AARP affiliation, but it is asked that you register for the event by clicking here , going to events.aarp.org/rivertonshred or calling 1-877-926-8300.



Stay one step ahead of identity thieves by shredding personal and financial documents. Bring up to four large boxes of paper for shredding.



To avoid having your sensitive information compromised, security experts recommend shredding of the following types of materials:

Old Documents: Papers that carry your Social Security number, birth date, signature, account numbers, passwords or PINs.

Papers that carry your Social Security number, birth date, signature, account numbers, passwords or PINs. Banking: Canceled or unused checks. Shred deposit slips and ATM and credit card receipts, once you receive your monthly statements.

Canceled or unused checks. Shred deposit slips and ATM and credit card receipts, once you receive your monthly statements. Credit Cards : Pre-approved credit card applications and incentive/gift checks from credit card companies.

: Pre-approved credit card applications and incentive/gift checks from credit card companies. Medical: Unneeded medical bills.

Unneeded medical bills. Investments : Investment account statements.

: Investment account statements. Obsolete ID Cards: Expired driver’s licenses, medical insurance cards, and passports.