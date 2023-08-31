Fremont County football scoreboard week 1

(Fremont County, WY) – While last week two teams played official games, everyone gets in action this week for official games. Games will start Thursday and run ’til Saturday with Dubois in Ten Sleep. Most games will happen on Thursday and Friday. Some games will have live updates on Twitter/X.

County 10 looks forward to providing updates on all local teams all season long thanks to our Fremont Chevrolet scoreboard. If you know any scores that are not updated. Email [email protected].

Thursday

Shoshoni at Pine Bluffs 4 p.m.

Saratoga at Wind River (Canceled) Wind River will play in Gillette against Campbell County’s JV



Friday

Cody at Riverton 7 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Green River at Lander 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M

Guernsey-Sunrise at Wyoming Indian 4 p.m.

Saturday

Dubois vs Hulett (at Ten Sleep) 1 p.m.

Wind River at Campbell County JV 1 p.m.