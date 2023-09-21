Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Laina Buzalsky

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Laina Buzalsky is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.

Laina participates in Volleyball and is on the A Honor Roll. She likes to go fishing and spend time in the mountains. She also likes to play games with her siblings and nephews.

Advertisement

She was nominated by Mike Read, English Teacher: “Laina is a dedicated student with goals of post secondary education in the medical field. She strives to get great grades, and she listens to instruction knowing that it will help her improve.”

After High School, Laina would like to enter the Army and be part of the Military Police.

Laina is the daughter of Ashley Buzalsky and Marty Fullerton.