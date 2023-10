Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Lorenzo Hopper is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.

Lorenzo is considering playing Basketball this fall. He also like to ride bulls and being in nature in his free time.

Lorenzo was nominated by Cory Higgs, PE Teacher: “Lorenzo is a new student here. He is polite, respectful, and works hard in my health and physical education classes.”

After high school, lorenzo would like to become a rancher.

Lorenzo is the son of Drenda Hebah, and Noland Wallowingbull Jr.