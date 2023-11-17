Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Lee Stahl

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Lee Stahl is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.

Lee has received awards in science. She likes to draw, crochet, and play video games. She also likes to cook, especially donut balls.

Lee was nominated by Tim Hampton, Science Teacher: “Lee is a joy to have in the classroom. Lee is respectful, hard working, and willing to help her fellow classmates. Lee is showing the dedication to their schoolwork that will aid them throughout high school.”

After high school, Lee would like to get an apartment and save up for college. She would like to go to culinary arts school and learn pastries. She would eventually like to own a cafe.

Lee is the daughter of Ayla Pingree and Kory Stahl.