Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Temper Tillman

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Temper Tillman is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.

Temper enjoys his Financial Math class and learning how to save and earn money. Outside of school, he likes to hang out with friends and go for walks.

Temper was nominated by Veronica Velarde, Art Teacher: “Temper is a dedicated student who takes his work seriously and has a wonderful work ethic. He’s respectful and kind to everyone. Temper is also very artistically talented and will go far with his craft in the future.”

After high school, Temper would like to take a break from school and later go to college. He is unsure what he would like to study.

Temper is the son of Sinead Pogoree and the grandson of Joe Addison.