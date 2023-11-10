Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Memphis Barnaby

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Memphis Barnaby is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.

Memphis is in track and runs the 100m, throws discus and shot. Outside of school, Memphis likes to listen to music and hang out with his friends.

Advertisement

He was nominated by Erick Sands, Math Teacher: “Memphis always has a positive attitude at school. He not only focuses on his school work, but is happy to help other students and staff. I am honored to have him as my student.”

After high school, Memphis would like to study to become a mechanic. He would like to attend Wyo Tech.

Memphis is the son of Katherine Tillman and Leo Barnaby Jr.