Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Darrell O’Neal

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Darrell O’Neal is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.

Darrell likes to play video games and watch YouTube. He is undecided on what he would like to do after high school graduation.

Advertisement

He was nominated by John Gookin, Science Teacher: “Darrell is an inquisitive student in science class. He works hard to find creative solutions in the lab and helps us all have fun while learning.”

The staff describe Darrell as; punctual, dependable, kind, empathetic, high achieving, innovative, hard working, and creative with a positive attitude.

Darrell is the son of Jessica Bell.