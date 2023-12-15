Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Missy Engavo

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Missy Engavo is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.

Missy participates in Basketball and Volleyball. Outside of school, she enjoys spending time with her sister Patience. She also likes to hang out with her friends and play basketball.

Missy was nominated by Mike Read, English teacher: “Missy participates daily in class offering her views, opinions, and analysis. She is friendly and chipper all of the time and has a great attitude.”

Staff words to describe Missy: Kind, Caring, Cheerful

After high school, Missy would like to attend a Wyoming Community College and later transfer to a University in Idaho, Montana, or Washington to study to become a Dietitian.

Missy is the daughter of Luke Engavo, and Niece of Becky Bercier.

