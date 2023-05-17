Flood advisory for Fremont County extended through May 20

(Fremont County, WY) – Recent rainfall has combined with melting snow to raise water levels on the Sweetwater River, according to an update from the National Weather Service in Riverton on May 17, and the flood advisory issued on May 13 will now be extended through May 20 at 4:00 PM.

Smaller streams and tributaries flowing into the Sweetwater River around Sweetwater Station will continue to run near or above bankfull, the update says, and low-land flooding near the river is likely through at least midweek.

At 3:32 PM today, gauge reports indicated minor flooding of agricultural land due to recent rainfall and snowmelt, the update continues, and some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of southeast Fremont County from around Sweetwater Station downstream, toward areas north of Jeffrey City.

The NWSR advises to “Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads,” and that “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

“Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.”

Click here for sandbag information in Fremont County.