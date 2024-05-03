This week’s #listed features a barndominium with .48 acres

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!

407 A Street Shoshoni, WY 82649

Price: $275,000 Click here to view more about this property!

Here is your chance to own the barndominium you have been waiting for! This custom Built in 2008 barndominium has overall dimensions of 40×108 with 4 Large commercial style doors all on .48 acres of nicely landscaped and rotomilled secured lot. The Doors furthest west are 2-12′ doors on the front and back of the building allowing a trailer of almost any size to either be stored inside or driven through the building to the secured yard behind the shop. On this far side of the shop there is even, a 50 Amp plug in and water/sewer hook ups so an RV/Motorhome could be fully hooked up inside if so desired. On the east end of the shop is the 800 sq ft studio style apartment with nice tongue and groove knotty pine walls and custom kitchen with solid surface Corean counter tops. Best of all the apartment has heated floors thanks to, 2-Tankless on demand water heaters. Don’t wait and be sure to call Skye @ RE/MAX today before you miss your chance to own this wonderful home! Skye is at 307-851-0021 and call or text with any questions!

