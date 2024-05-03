Recent Deaths: Gimple

Roland E. “Rolly” Gimple, age 92, long-time Lander, WY resident and business owner, died April 25, 2024 at his home surrounded by his children. Rolly was born January 26, 1932 in Grand Island, NE to Edward Gimple and Evelyn Burger. He had one sister, Dorette, who preceded him in death. Rolly was married on April 11, 1952 to Nancy N. Clark of Grand Island, NE, who preceded him in death in 2017. He is survived by his three children: Steven C. Gimple (Valri) of Lakewood, CO; Renee K. Hancock (Frank) of Lander; Edward G. Gimple (Wendy) of Lander; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.