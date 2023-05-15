NWSR extends flood advisory for portions of Fremont County through May 17

(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service Riverton issued a Flood Advisory for portions of Fremont County this weekend, and have now extended the advisory through May 17 at 4:00 PM, according to a post from the NWST shared Monday morning, ay 15.

“Warm temperatures will continue to melt snowpack and increase river flows,” the advisory states. “Smaller streams and tributaries flowing into the Sweetwater River southwest of Sweetwater Station will continue to run near or above bankfull, and ponding of water in low-lying areas is likely through the next few days and into next week.”

“Flooding caused by snowmelt is expected,” with minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. The current stage is at 6 feet and expected to continue to rise through the action stage but staying below the flood stage of 7 feet.”

At 7:45 this morning, “gauge reports indicated minor flooding of agricultural land due to recent rainfall and snowmelt” the NWST added. “Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of southeast Fremont County from around Sweetwater Station downstream toward areas north of Jeffrey City.”

“If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning,” the advisory adds. “Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement.”

For information about sandbags available in Fremont County, click here.