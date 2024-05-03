More

    #HeadsUp: Level 1 chain law in effect for portions of WY 28 South Pass roads – May 3, 2024

    h/t WYDOT

    (Fremont County, WY) – A Level 1 chain law is in effect for portions of WY 28 South Pass roads for May 3, according to WYDOT/wyoroadinfo.com.

    The chain law is in effect for roads “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd” and “between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.”

    Conditions are listed as “slick in spots with snowfall, fog.”

    A Level 1 chain law is defined as when “conditions are hazardous, travel can be restricted to: vehicles equipped with tire chains; or vehicles with adequate snow tires; or all-wheel-drive vehicles.”

    For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.

