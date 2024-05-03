Soroptimist International of Fremont County celebrates 50 years of service with A Chocolate Affair

Time flies, and this year, Soroptimist members and recipients of their programs will look back on 50 years of service to the women and girls of Fremont County. Riverton received its charter from Soroptimist International of the Americas on March 10, 1974. While they recently changed their name to Soroptimist International of Fremont County, the mission remains the same.

SI Fremont County is a volunteer service organization that works to ensure that women and girls have the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential and live their dreams. And they’ll celebrate 50 eventful years at their fundraiser, A Chocolate Affair.

A Chocolate Affair will be held May 11, 2024, at the Elks, 207 W Main, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The Does are offering a meal prior to the event for $5, served from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. The proceeds remain in the community and will fund programs benefiting women

and girls in the county.

SI Fremont County’s signature program is Live Your Dream, which provides a cash award to a woman or women who are head of household and enrolled in some form of higher education to improve their earning power and better support their families.

This year, Soroptimist members presented a Dream It Be It curriculum to classes at Riverton High School. Dream It Be It is a goal-setting, mentoring program designed by Soroptimist International of the Americas to assist girls with decision-making skills and tools to overcome obstacles. h/t SI Fremont County