In loving memory, Roland E. “Rolly” Gimple

Roland E. “Rolly” Gimple, age 92, long-time Lander, WY resident and business owner, died April 25, 2024 at his home surrounded by his children. Rolly was born January 26, 1932 in Grand Island, NE to Edward Gimple and Evelyn Burger. He had one sister, Dorette, who preceded him in death. Rolly was married on April 11, 1952 to Nancy N. Clark of Grand Island, NE, who preceded him in death in 2017. He is survived by his three children: Steven C. Gimple (Valri) of Lakewood, CO; Renee K. Hancock (Frank) of Lander; Edward G. Gimple (Wendy) of Lander; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rolly was a proud United States Navy Veteran. He served for four years, from 1951 to 1955, as a Boiler Tender on the destroyer USS Prichett, DD-561. He saw active combat duty along the Korean coast, and completed a world-wide cruise.

Rolly was a devoted husband and father. He and Nancy moved to Lander in 1957, where Rolly went to work for Bob Scott at the Texaco service station on 4th and Main. Rolly eventually purchased Bob’s Texaco and re-named it Rolly’s Texaco. In 1970 he sold the service station and purchased the American Parts Store at 223 Lincoln Street. Owning and operating a service station and an auto parts store. All were goals he had from his youth. Rolly’s Car Parts was in operation for over 35 years, and always had coffee ready for friends and customers. Rolly was known for providing outstanding customer service and being true to his word. He had many friends over the years and was well-known in Fremont County.

Rolly’s interests and activities included everything about cars, snowmobiles, motorcycles, hunting, fishing and camping. He was an excellent mechanic and was often working on a vehicle in his garage. Rolly was an expert on how to properly tune and set-up snowmobiles. He especially enjoyed socializing and spending time with family, friends and neighbors.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY 82520.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed directly to: Enhabit Home Health and Hospice, 230 N. First Street, Lander, WY 82520Faith Lutheran Church, 1600 Sinks Canyon Road, Lander, WY 82520.

