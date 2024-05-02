Calling All Fremont County Young Women!

Lander Pioneer Days Royalty Contest Seeks Queens & Princesses

The Pioneer Days Parade Committee is calling all young women ages 7-23 to help kick

off Lander’s Pioneer Days! The Lander Pioneer Days Royalty Contest is searching for its

next Queen, Jr. Queen, and Princess to represent our western heritage at the July 3rd

and 4th 130th Pioneer Days Rodeo and the July 4th Pioneer Days Parade.

Pioneer Days Royalty Contest: Thursday, May 16th, 6:00 PM (Applications due

May 9.)

Location: Lander Old Timers Rodeo Association (LOTRA) Indoor Arena

This year’s winners receive amazing awards and prizes!

All winners: Gas Cards, Free 6-month LOTRA Barn Membership, Matching Outfits & More!

Queen: $1500 Central Wyoming College Scholarship, and more!

Little Prince & Princess Contest

The Lander Valley Cattlewomen will also hold their Little Prince & Princess Contest for

children ages 4-6 at 6:00 PM. Winners will participate in the July 4th Parade!

Apply Now!

Download applications at LOTRA.org or pick them up at the Lander Chamber of Commerce.

Applications due by May 9th . Email: [email protected] Drop off: Lander Chamber of Commerce

. Late applications (with prior notice): May 16th by 5:30 PM at LOTRA (contact Nick Comes)

For More Information:

Lander Pioneer Days Royalty Contest: Maggie Appleby: 307-349-5666 Nick Comes: 307-349-6450

Little Prince & Princess Contest: Martha Hellyer: 307-330-8280



Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to celebrate Fremont County’s heritage and win

amazing prizes!