Fall craft fairs, Glow Run, and music performances happening this weekend in Fremont County

Isn’t it awesome to see the trees dressing in their brilliant yellow and red Fall fashions? Time to dust off those Halloween decorations and pick some pumpkins. This weekend, there are a couple of craft fairs, just in time for some early holiday shopping…plus there are a couple of businesses having special events, too. Shop local!

I noticed a class at the Lander Art Center that I was really interested in…an Autumn Leaf Mosaic Workshop. I went to the LAC website to sign up, and it must be really popular because now there’s a waitlist! But while I was there on the website, I saw a couple of other classes that looked really cool, too. It made me think about all of the great things that Fremont County has to offer, and though I live in Riverton…Lander, Shoshoni, and even Dubois aren’t too far of a drive to enjoy some wonderful activities, events, classes, workshops, performances or fundraisers that support our communities. So many opportunities right here in Fremont County that can get us out and about!

So grab your sweaters (and shopping bags) and enjoy another wonderful Fall weekend in the 10!

On Friday…

It’s the Fall Craft Fair & Expo in Lander this weekend, tonight from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and tomorrow, Saturday from 9:00-3:00 p.m. at the Lander Community Center. Bring the family; there will be bouncy houses and kids activities, vendor booths by lots of crafters and community organizations. It’s gonna be a big one, so be sure “shop by”! For more info, call Amy Federer at 307-349-8343 or visit her Facebook page.

Here’s a “sweet” event…there will be a Tasting Party at 23 Squared in Lander. Black Gold Jelly Company invites you to sample their delicious sauces and syrups with YOU! Stop by and try them all today from 11:30 to 5:30 p.m. 23 Squared is located at 305 Main Street. For more info, visit their Facebook page.

Another local business event, this one in Riverton…The Golden Buffalo is having a Wine & Cheese Shopping Event tonight from 6:00-8:00 p.m…”eat cheese, drink wine, shop jewelry!” It’s free, but you need a ticket to get in, so RSVP by texting 307-840-0106, or by calling 307-857-2789. Must be 21 years or older. More info, visit The Golden Buffalo’s Facebook page.

The Soldier’s House is having a Fall Harvest BBQ tonight from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 1201 East Jackson in Riverton. Veterans and their families, loved ones and supporters are welcome! For more information and updates, visit their Facebook page (it shouldn’t, but if it rains, the event will move to the Heritage Hall at the fairgrounds).

Paws for Life, along with Dominos Pizza, is hosting a Puppies & Pizza adoption event today from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Veteran’s Park in Riverton. Dominos will give out coupons for a FREE PIZZA with every adoption! Give a Paws for Life pup a “furever” home! For more information, call 307-857-6002 or visit the Paws for Life Facebook page.

This is the last weekend to see “Paint Your Wagon” at CWC! Performances are tonight and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the CWC Student Center Little Theater. For more information and tickets, visit cwc.edu.

The Riverton Elks host their Trivia Nights every Friday night at 7:00 p.m. It’s open to the public, bring your friends and feed your brain! The Riverton Elks Lodge is located at 207 East Main Street, visit their Facebook page for more info.

On Saturday…

Farmers markets are prepping for the winter months, but we still have the Riverton Saturday Market from 9:00-11:00 a.m. (note that they’ve moved down to the Little Wind Building at the Fremont County Fairgrounds, so don’t go to the city hall parking lot anymore). The Lander Valley Farmers Market is from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. on 3rd Street between Lincoln and Main.

Another craft fair event in Lander! Faith Lutheran Church’s Annual Bazaar is happening today from 9:00 a.m. to 12 Noon, 1600 Sinks Canyon Road. This FREE event has handmade items and crafts, plus some delicious baked goods for sale…even some yummy cinnamon rolls and coffee to snack on while you shop! For more information call Faith Lutheran Church at 307-332-2192.

As a part of the Piatigorsky Tour, Arts in Action presents Clarinetist Igor Begelman in a free concert this afternoon at 2:00 p.m. in the CWC Arts Center Rehearsal Room (Arts157) in Riverton. Raised in the Ukraine, Begelman came to the US in 1989 and received his musical education from The Manhattan School of Music, The Juilliard School, and CUNY Graduate Center. The Piatigorsky Foundation allows him to perform and teach classical music in less traditional settings. For more information, visit the Arts in Action website or Facebook page.

“Walking, glowing, and community spirit!” Time to get your glow on at Fremont Therapy Group’s 3rd Annual Glow Run happening tonight from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Fremont Therapy Group’s Riverton Clinic at 2002 West Sunset. Pre-registration closed on Oct 1st, but you can still sign up on the day of the event! It’s $30 for an individual registration, or $60 for group registration of 3-5 people. All proceeds go towards two great causes in our community…Eagles Hope Transitions and the Boys & Girls Club! For more information and to register, click here or visit Fremont Therapy Group’s Facebook page.

Northern Arapaho singer-songwriter Christian Wallowingbull performs tonight at the Riverton Library tonight at 7:00 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public (he’ll also be at the Middle Fork in Lander on Friday night from 5:00-8:30 p.m.) For more information, visit the Riverton Branch Library’s Facebook page.

On Sunday…

The final Dubois Chamber Concert is today at 3:00 p.m. at the Headwaters Center, with clarinetist Igor Begelman once again performing (if you didn’t see him on Saturday at CWC)…as well as Dubois’ very own Pamela Glasser performing selections by Clara Schumann, Francis Poulenc and George Gershwin. For more info, visit the Dubois Chamber Music’s Facebook page.

I’m SO excited about this because I love Indian cuisine! Mt. Everest Nepalese & Indian Bistro opens its doors at 4:00 p.m. today! They’re located at 1616 North Federal Blvd. (the former Sundowner Station restaurant). Looks like such a mouth-watering menu, I won’t know where to begin! Call the restaurant for reservations and take-out, 307-855-5799. For more info, visit their website or Facebook page. Time for me to plan some Bollywood movie nights!

Get your activities and events up on County 10! Just go to the County 10 events calendar. click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark (you only have to do that once), and then enter all of your information. You can even upload a poster or flyer to go along with your calendar entry, and your posts are shareable on Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Twitter!