    Final Dubois Chamber Music Concert This Sunday – FREE!

    #whatshappening

    Renowned classical clarinetist Igor Begelman completes the 2023 season for Dubois Chamber Music this Sunday, October 8, at 3 PM in the Headwaters Center.

    The audience will hear a performance by a musician that Pamela Glasser of Dubois (herself a wind instrumentalist) praises as “totally amazing” with a “fabulous technique and a tone like I’ve never heard before,” in a program that features music by composers ranging from Robert Schumann’s wife Clara (who was far more famous during their lifetime) to Francis Poulenc and George Gershwin.

    “Listeners were not aware of fingers, keys, reeds or breathing,” wrote a reviewer in the Philadelphia Inquirer, as Begelman “effortlessly searched the limits of the instrument’s capacities.”

    Thanks to sponsorship from the Piatigorsky Foundation and the Muriel and Seymour Thickman Family Charitable Foundation, the performance is offered free of charge.

