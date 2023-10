(Riverton, WY) – The Soldier’s House of Fremont County is hosting a Fall Harvest BBQ tomorrow, October 6, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Veterans, their loved ones and supporters are welcome!

The BBQ is planned to take place at The Soldier’s House, 1201 East Jackson. They will move to Heritage Hall at the Fairgrounds in case of rain.

h/t The Soldier’s House