Fall Piatigorsky Tour coming to Fremont County

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Arts Council (WAC), in partnership with The Piatigorsky Foundation, is hosting a free tour of Wyoming this fall. The tour features clarinetist Igor Begelman. The soloist and his accompanist will travel throughout Wyoming from October 6-11, 2023, hosting free public concerts and school outreach programs.

The Piatigorsky Foundation works to bring the joy of live classical music to communities throughout the country. The Wyoming tour is made possible by the generous support of the Muriel & Seymour Thickman Family Charitable Trust in Sheridan. The WAC works in partnership with the Piatigorsky Foundation to book the tours each year.

The schedule of the community performances for the tour is as follows:

Friday, October 6, 2023 – Lander, WY

Lander Library, 6 pm (free and open to the public)

Saturday, October 7, 2023 – Riverton, WY

Central Wyoming College Arts Center Music Rehearsal Room, 2pm (free and open to the public)

Sunday, October 8, 2023 – Dubois, WY

Headwaters Arts and Conference Center, 3pm (free and open to the public)

Monday, October 9, 2023 – Afton, WY

The Ford Theater, 7pm (free and open to the public)

About the Musician:

Clarinetist Igor Begelman’s virtuosity and imagination on his instrument have been praised by critics as “remarkable display of music making” and have earned him an impressive list of prizes, engagements and honors, including Avery Fisher Career Grant awarded to outstanding American artists.

Raised in Kiev, Ukraine, Igor Begelman came to the United States in 1989. He received his education from The Manhattan School of Music, The Juilliard School, and CUNY Graduate Center. Equally accomplished as a recitalist and a chamber musician, Mr. Begelman performed with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and has appeared at numerous festivals throughout the world. An active educator, Mr. Begelman has served as a professor of Clarinet at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and as the Director of the Woodwind Program at the Bowdoin International Music Festival. Most recently, Mr. Begelman served as the Artist-in-Residence at the Peace Center in Greenville, SC. where his music appreciation lectures as well as young artists’ mentorship, were highly sought-after programs reaching audiences far beyond the immediate community.

His affiliation with the Piatigorsky Foundation allows him to perform and teach classical music in less traditional settings. Mr. Begelman shares his musical adventures with his wife, Larisa, daughter Eve, and son Joshua. For more information, please visit www.jwentworth.com.

For more information about the Piatigorksy Tours, contact the Wyoming Arts Council’s Community Development and Arts Learning Specialist Amara Fehring at 307-630-3918 or [email protected].