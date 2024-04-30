Windy, mostly sunny conditions for Tuesday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that today, April 30, will be mostly sunny with cooler temperatures following yesterday’s cold front.

Lipson added that the pressure gradient will remain, which will result in some gusty winds from the west, up to 50+ mph.

Those winds will continue into tonight, which will be partly cloudy.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that those winds will also lead to elevated fire weather, especially across Natrona County.

High temperatures will be in the 50’s for most today, with Dubois and the South Pass area in the lower 40’s.

Lows tonight will be in the 30’s. h/t NWSR