‘Paint Your Wagon’ podcast with CWC on the upcoming theater production

(Riverton, WY) – Prepare for an unforgettable theatrical journey as CWC proudly presents “Paint Your Wagon”! From September 28th to October 8th on select dates, this timeless musical will transport you to the heart of the Gold Rush era with captivating storytelling and memorable tunes. Directed by the talented Joey and brought to life by exceptional actors Matt, Shawn, and Henry, this production promises to leave you spellbound. Don’t miss out! Secure your tickets today ( Paint Your Wagon Tickets) and remember it will be in the CWC Student Center Little Theatre.

For an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of “Paint Your Wagon,” tune in to this short 7 minute podcast. Join theater director Joey alongside actors Matt, Shawn, and Henry as they share their insights, challenges, and excitement about bringing this classic production to life. Discover the magic that unfolds both on and off the stage, gaining a deeper appreciation for the dedication and creativity that go into producing such a remarkable show. Show your support and get your tickets today. A limited number of tickets are available with it being in the little theater.