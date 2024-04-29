Local committee looking for private, state land to include in Fremont County’s state shooting complex proposal

The local committee working on Fremont County’s state shooting complex proposal is looking for alternative properties to include in their submission in addition to the ones they highlighted in their initial letter of interest, Shoshoni Mayor Joel Highsmith said this month.

The letter of interest featured two potential sites, both of which include federal land – something the State Shooting Complex Oversight Task Force has expressed concern about.

So Highsmith said the local committee is now “looking at properties that have enough private and state land that makes the task force happy.”

“That’s what we’re doing right now,” Highsmith he told the Shoshoni Town Council during a meeting last week. “We’re still trying to work on that.”

He added that there is “some appetite on the task force to look at federal land down the road in the future as land to build on.”

“There is a path forward,” Highsmith said. “So we’re working on that.”