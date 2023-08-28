Get ready to light up the night at Fremont Therapy Group’s 3rd Annual Glow Run 5K!

Join us on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Fremont Therapy Group -Riverton Clinic for a fun-filled evening of running (or walking), glowing, and community spirit.

This in-person event is perfect for runners of all ages and abilities. Whether you’re a seasoned 5K runner or just starting out, you’ll love the festive atmosphere and supportive community of the Glow Run. And with our glow-in-the-dark gear and neon lights, you’ll be sure to stand out from the crowd!

But the Glow Run isn’t just about running – it’s also about giving back to our community. All proceeds from the event will go to support the Boys and Girls Club of Riverton and Eagles Hope Transitions, local non-profit organizations that provide essential services to people and families in need.

So what are you waiting for? Grab your glow sticks, lace up your running shoes, bring your families, furry friends and join us for a night of fun and fundraising at Fremont Therapy Group’s 3rd Annual Glow Run 5K!”

