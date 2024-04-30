WRORC to meet virtually on May 9

(Fremont County, WY) – Wyoming’s Office of Outdoor Recreation facilitates eight outdoor recreation collaboratives throughout the state. These collaboratives bring together local community members, recreation stakeholders, businesses, conservation groups, federal and state agencies, and elected officials to identify and prioritize grassroots opportunities for the growth and enhancement of outdoor recreation.

Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (WRORC – Fremont County) will meet on Thursday, May 9 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. online. Join virtually here: https://meet.google.com/dvs-vztz-kav or dial ‪(US) +1 402-623-0107 PIN: ‪240 090 791#.

The meeting will include time for project and topic discussions, community updates, and discussion on collaborative activity opportunities for July.

Members of the public are welcome to attend collaborative meetings in person or virtually. Near the end of each meeting, there will be a designated time for public comment.

Established by recommendation of the 2017 Governor’s Outdoor Recreation Task Force, the Office of Outdoor Recreation aims to diversify Wyoming’s economy by expanding, enhancing, and promoting responsible recreational opportunities through collaboration, outreach, and coordination with stakeholders, landowners, private industry, and public officials.

Learn more about the Office and future community collaboratives by following us on social media or visiting www.wyorec.info/collaboratives.