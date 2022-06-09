Economic development funds, driveways, contracts and more happened on Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened on Tuesday, June 7 for a regular meeting. Below is a meeting recap.

They approved a catering permit request by Coalter Group LLC (Lander Bar) for a wedding on June 11, 2022, at the Diamond 4 Ranch.

The Commissioners issued an order of dismissal in the matter of the petition to vacate a spur of Deer Valley Drive, or deem it a private road.

They approved a request from Hal Roach to construct an access driveway on North Irishman Road. They also approved a request from Edward Hahn to construct an access driveway on Tipperary Road.

A contract was approved between the Wyoming Department of Health, Behavioral Health Division and the Commissioners for the court-assisted supervised treatment of Fremont County providing for substance use disorder treatment services as a sentencing alternative for the next fiscal year.

Economic development fund disbursements were approved for Hometown Freedom Healthcare LLC in the amount of $75,000 (infrastructure improvement); Jason Kintzler Holdings LLC for $50,000 (infrastructure improvement); The Lander LLC for $100,000 (electric, water upgrade); the Riverton Medical District for $200,000 (architect); and Lander Old Timer’s Rodeo Association for $15,000 (concession stand) if they can be matched by Lander’s LIFT Committee’s economic development fund.

The Commissioners approved the County Attorney and County Clerk’s requests to replace employees in their departments. They also approved a part-time grant position to be filled for the Public Health Nurse’s Office.

The Board (acting as the Board of Equalization) approved a request from the town of Shoshoni’s legal counsel to continue their hearing date due to a conflict. The assessor and Shoshoni town counsel are to work on a mutual date to continue.

A change in the travel reimbursement rate was approved due to higher fuel prices. If a county vehicle is not available the reimbursement rate will be $.50/mile and if there is a county vehicle available and the employee chooses to take their own vehicle, the reimbursement rate will be $.40/mile effective July 1, 2022.