Position request, salary adjustment, and more to come before the Commissioners on April 2

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their first meeting of the month on April 2, beginning at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following info Meeting ID: 307 332 1130 Passcode: Fremont

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

Advertisement

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:15 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

Advertisement

9:20 A.M.: COUNTY CLERK JULIE FREESE – PRELIMINARY BUDGET HEARING

9:30 A.M.: JR OAKLEY, JR PROJECT MANAGEMENT LLC – LANDER AND DUBOIS SEARCH AND RESCUE BUILDING BID REVIEW AND RIVERTON SITE DISCUSSION

10:00 A.M.: TREATMENT COURT/YOUTH SERVICES EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CASSIE MURRAY – YOUTH SERVICES RESTRUCTURE DISCUSSION

Advertisement

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: FREMONT COUNTY FAIR MANAGER PAT HART – MAINTENANCE WORKER POSITION REQUEST

10:45 A.M.: LIBRARY DIRECTOR ANITA MARPLE

A) PERSONNEL UPDATES

B) REQUEST TO REHIRE

C) LATC PROJECT UPDATE

Advertisement

11:00 A.M.: MOVE CHAIRMAN BRETT BERG – LANDER PRESENTS GRANT REVIEW

11:15 A.M.: TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT BILLY MEEKS

A) WIGGINS FORK BRIDGE ON EAST FORK ROAD UPDATE

B) FRED TAMMANY – GLICK ROAD

11:30 A.M.: PUBLIC HEALTH NURSE MANAGER JEANNA STEWART AND PREVENTION SPECIALIST TRACI FOUTZ – SALARY ADJUSTMENT AND PROGRAM UPDATE

11:45 A.M.: EXECUTIVE SESSION – PERSONNEL AND POTENTIAL LITIGATION

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: