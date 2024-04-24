Proclamation, resolution, and more came before the Commissioners on April 23

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 23. Below is a recap.

The 24-hour malt beverage permit application was approved for the 1838 Rendezvous Association for the annual Mountain Man Rendezvous from July 2-7, 2024.

A 307 Shredding LLC confidential document destruction agreement was approved for the Fremont County Commissioners Office.

The Board proclaimed June 10-16, 2024, as Men’s Health Week in Fremont County.

A USDA Forest Service Agreement with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was approved for the annual operating plan, which includes additional funding of $8,400 for law enforcement assistance.

The Commissioners approved two TANF applications for submission to the State: Boys and Girls Club of Riverton – $11,000 and Greater Wyoming Big Brother Big Sisters – $7,500.

Resolution No. 2024-18 was approved, setting Election Districts (22) and Precincts (32) for the next two years in Fremont County. Vote Centers will remain the same (8).

Election judges’ wages were set pursuant to W.S. 22-8-116 as follows: $225.00 per election for manager judge; $200.00 per election for other judges; $14.00 per hour for early voting/absentee judges/canvass board; $.67 per mile, one-way, after five miles; $25.00 for attendance to judge’s school; and $50.00 for meal stipend.

Repairs were authorized at $4,000 from the capital revolving fund emergency fund for a new engine for a Yukon assigned to the Sheriff’s Department.

You can view the April 23 meeting online here.

