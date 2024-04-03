Several approvals came before the Commissioners on April 2

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 2. Below is a recap.

The 2024 Wellness Contract for Fremont County employees was approved with Lander Medical Center for the upcoming County Employee Health Fair.

The notice to proceed with Precision Dirt Works, Inc. for the Crooks Gap – Cattle Guard Replacement Project was approved.

The grant award agreement between the Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division, and Fremont County was approved in the amount of $1,000,000 for funding to support emergency medical services in Fremont County.

Resolution No. 2024-13 “Appointment of a Special Prosecutor” was approved.

Beginning the new fiscal year, July 1, 2024, the following changes will be implemented: 1) The mileage rate will be increased to $.50/mile if a county car is available and an employee elects to take their personal vehicle and $.60/mile if a county car is not available. Increasing from the current rate of $.40/mile and $.50/mile, respectively; and 2) Fremont County will reimburse a gratuity up to 20%, from the current reimbursement rate of 15%.

You can watch the April 2 meeting and previous meetings on YouTube here.

