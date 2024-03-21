More

    Approvals, resolutions and more came before the Commissioners on March 19

    Amanda Fehring
    2024 Fremont County Commissioners (h/t fremontcountywy.org)

    (Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners held their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 19. Below is a recap.

    The contract between Fremont County and Gaudern Construction, Inc. was approved for the Election Storage Building Project.

    The agreement between Fremont County and Precision Dirt Works, Inc. was approved for the Crooks Gap – Cattle Guard Replacement Project.

    As it was deemed to be in the public interest, Resolution No. 2024-12 “Alteration of a Public Right-of-Way” was approved to begin the process to alter and vacate the south “spur” road portion of County Road 112, Little Warm Spring Creek Road.

    Resolution No. 2024-11 was approved “Amendment of a Publicly Dedicated to a Private Road Within Painted Hills Corrective Re-Subdivision Lots 6-11, 16, 17 & 21 (Lamb Drive and Tom Court)”

    The entire Commissioners’ meeting can be watched here.

