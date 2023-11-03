Dinners, fundraisers and exhibitions this weekend in Fremont County

Fall is still lingering in Fremont County, and it looks like it will be nice weather this weekend…for Wyoming, that is! I love walking down the sidewalks through the leaves, smelling the crisp fall air…it seems to have been snowing leaves this week! All those pretty mixes of yellow, orange, red, and brown leaves have now fallen on the house and garage rooves…then a nice big breeze catches them and before you know it, you’re in for a pretty huge raking project!

It might be chilly outdoors, but it’s warm indoors for your Saturday Farmers’ Markets! The Riverton Saturday Farmers Market is from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Little Wind Building at the Fremont County Fairgrounds, and the Lander Local Food Market is from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon at the VFW Building, 11 Tweed Lane. Support your local producers…find a nice, meaningful gift or maybe something yummy for your holiday dinner table!

I’ve noticed that there are a few events happening at Central Wyoming College this weekend. I think Fremont County is so blessed to have such an awesome community college right here in beautiful Central Wyoming! Connecting the community is what County 10 is all about, and it’s wonderful that the public can enjoy and be a part of so many of CWC’s events, concerts, and exhibitions.

We have a few good fundraisers going on this weekend, too…some big dinner events in Lander, Dubois, and Shoshoni, a Fall concert, Pumpkin Run, and a roller derby exhibition…run, rock ‘n roll in Riverton!

So bundle up, stay warm, be safe, and enjoy another fantastic Fall weekend in the 10!

On Friday…

Yee haw! Lander Kiwanis’ Guns Boots & Brands is tonight at the Lander Community Center. Sit down dinner, silent and live auction. VIP cocktails at 5:00 p.m.; doors open at 6:00 p.m. for dinner. Dance to live music by the Low Water String Band. Tickets are $50 per person, get them from any Lander Kiwanis member or the Lander Chamber office (FYI, the event will be open to the public at 9:00 p.m. for $10 per person). For more info, visit the Lander Kiwanis Facebook page.

Have you been to the CWC Equine Center yet? Tonight is the “Training the Barrel Horse Class” Exhibition Night from 6:00-8:00 p.m.(warm up at 5:30 p.m.) $5 pay at the gate. The Rustler Ag & Equine Complex is located at 1110 Day Drive in Riverton. Questions? Call Debbie at 307-727-6448 or Kristy at 307-679-9823, and check out CWC’s Facebook page.

The Literary Rug is having an Open Mic Night tonight at the Lincoln Street Bakery from 6:00-8:00 p.m., 223 Lincoln Street. Bar, snacks, drinks, and coffee for purchase…bring your instruments, poems, short stories, jokes, etc. An amp, mic, and mic stand will be provided. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

The CWC College Band and the Time’s A Wastin’ Jazz Ensemble will be performing in their Fall Band Showcase tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater. Admission is free! For more info, visit cwc.edu or the CWC’s Facebook page.

On Saturday…

Look, it’s the Great Pumpkin! Actually, it’s the RHS Wolverine Cross Country’s 17th Annual Pumpkin Run this morning at RHS Football Field. Dress up in costume for fun (wouldn’t it be funny to see a whole bunch of pumpkins running around?) It’s $20 to enter; registration starts at 9:00 a.m., and the Run/Walk begins at 10:00 a.m. All participants get hats and gloves! Visit the RHS Cross Country Facebook page for updates and info.

Have you learned to fly yet? Are you interested? The Lander Airport has a few more Learn to Fly! dates on their calendar for complimentary flights! The Lander Airport Hunt Field is located at 1520 Rodeo Drive. Call ahead to schedule, 307-332-2870 or 307-330-3408.

Come watch some roller derby! The Fremont County Roller Derby Inaugural Mixer is tonight from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Fremont County Fairgrounds! Enjoy a night of skaters showing off their skills in some awesome roller derby action. It’s just $10 per ticket; children 5 and under are free! There’s limited seating, and ticket sales close when the seats are full, so get your tickets now! For more information, visit the Fremont Roller Derby (Cherrybombs) Facebook page.

The Lander Elks are holding a Cookie Jar Fundraiser tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge on 492 Lincoln Street. Appetizer potluck, cookie jar silent auction…you can donate your own filled cookie jar, too! This is open to the public…$10 donation is appreciated. For more info, contact Peggy Sue at 307-349-2566 or visit the Lander Elks Facebook page.

Come and see the amazing artwork of over 23 Fremont County artists at CWC’s Fall Art Exhibition and Quick Finish event tonight from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Robert A. Peck Art Center Gallery. There will be a silent auction for the Quick Draw competition, a reception catered by Sweet Surprises and an open bar hosted by Bar 10. All art is for sale! It’s the perfect opportunity to do some holiday art shopping and support your local artists! For more information, visit the CWC Facebook page.

In Dubois…join the National Bighorn Sheep Center for their largest single fundraising event of the year! The 30th Annual Bighorn Bash will be held at the National Museum of Military Vehicles Poolaw Building, 6419 US-26. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Enjoy a delicious prime rib dinner and mingle with the locals; there’ll be live and silent auctions, games, and more! Tickets are $60 per person, and you have to reserve them, call 307-455-3429.

On Sunday…

Who likes pancakes for dinner? Even better…it’s Missouri Valley Fire Department’s 56th Annual Pancake Supper tonight from 5:00-7:00 p.m., 330 Missouri Valley Road. Serving up their classic pancakes with sausage and eggs…plus, there will also be silent auction items and bingo! Call 307-856-1484 or visit the Missouri Valley Firefighter’s Facebook page.

There you have it, another awesome weekend in the 10! Do you have your event(s) posted in County 10’s event calendar yet? It’s easy to do…just click on “Add Event”, sign up or log in to CitySpark, and enter your information…you can even upload a flyer or graphic to go along with your calendar entry. You can e-mail and/or share your events on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest. Get those holiday events and activities in now, so folks can mark their calendars early…and I can include your events in County 10’s weekender!