Fremont County artists featured in Fall Exhibition and Quick Finish competition at CWC this Saturday

(Riverton, WY) – An art exhibition representing a variety of media by over 23 Fremont County artists will be opening this Saturday, November 4, in the Robert A. Peck Art Center Gallery at Central Wyoming College.

The event includes the gallery’s opening reception, a Quick Finish competition, and a silent auction. The show is open to the public from 5:00-7:00 p.m., and all art will be for sale.

For the Quick Finish competition, the artists will have already had their pieces partially started, and then will have the two hours during the event to finish them. The art will then be auctioned off afterward in a silent auction.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for the public to be able to see the artists creating, at the same time, the artwork that they’re finishing,” said CWC Art Professor and Gallery Director Nita Kehoe. “We’re pleased to have Lily Ritter as our judge this year…she’s an alumnus here from CWC and has been painting her amazing, hyper-realistic animal paintings for 25 years.”

All monies derived from art sales go directly to the artists.

“We’re good on supporting through entrepreneurship and the Bootstrap Collaborative, and supporting that part of the businesses,” Kehoe said, “but we thought this would be a great opportunity to be able to exhibit all of these paintings and sculptures, to make them available for sale and not have any costs whatsoever to the artists, and for them to be able to sell their artwork.”

The reception will be catered by Sweet Surprises, with Bar 10 hosting an open bar.

For more information, call the CWC Arts Department at 307-855-2211.