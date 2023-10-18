Kiwanis of Lander presents: Guns, Boots & Brands November 3rd

Lander Kiwanis cordially invites you to an extraordinary gathering: “Guns, Boots, and Brands,” taking place on November 3, 2023, at the Lander Community Center. Prepare to immerse yourself in a night of festivities, featuring a blend of a silent and live auction, a delicious sit-down dinner, and live musical performances by the talented Low Water String band. 100% of the proceeds from this event are given to Fremont County Youth, “Your Support is our Success”.

Secure your table reservation without delay! Here are the ticket options:

VIP Ticket: Secure an entire 8-person table for $600.

General Ticket: Individual tickets are available for $50 each.

Open to the public at 9pm Separate Admission $10

The festivities kick off at 5:00 PM with VIP cocktails, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening. The doors will open for general ticket holders at 6:00 PM, so be sure to arrive on time. Western attire is highly encouraged, adding to the authentic spirit of the event.

You can purchase your tickets at the Lander Chamber of Commerce or obtain them from any dedicated Kiwanis member. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a memorable evening filled with fun, camaraderie, and a touch of Western charm!