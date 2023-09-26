CWC hosts WY State Shooting Complex Oversight Task Force meeting tomorrow

(Riverton, WY) The Wyoming State Shooting Complex Oversight Task Force meets tomorrow, Wednesday, September 27 starting at 8:30 a.m. at the CWC Intertribal Education and Community Center (ITECC) Room 125.

On the agenda will be a discussion on the recent shooting complex task force survey and another opportunity for public comments.

The Fremont County Association of Governments (FCAG) has created and initiated a county shooting complex task force and will be submitting an RFP for the complex to be built in Fremont County. Shoshoni Mayor Joel Highsmith hopes that Fremont County will “show up in droves” during the public comment session at 11:00 a.m.

“We’re excited…we’ve been excited for this,” he said. “I hope that we have a lot of Fremont County folks coming out on Wednesday and filling the room in support, and say ‘we want this!’ ”

At 3:00 there will be a discussion on the survey results, and at 4:00 p.m. there will be a presentation on the South Dakota Shooting Complex.

Wednesday’s meeting agenda is scheduled as follows:

8:30 AM Call to Order

8:35 AM Survey Discussion

10:00 AM Decision Tree Outline

11:00 AM Public Comment

12:00 PM Lunch

1:30 PM Request for Proposal Criteria – Committee Discussion

4:30 PM Task Force Directives

5:00 PM Adjourn

Livestream will be available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov. For more information visit: https://wyoleg.gov/Committees/2023/S35.